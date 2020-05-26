Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower Hutt Sport And Recreation Groups Receive Boost To Help Through Covid-19

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Sport and recreation groups across Lower Hutt are set to receive a funding boost today, after Hutt City Council agreed on a suite of measures to provide reflief in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says he has heard first-hand the challenges sport and recreation groups face as a result of Covid-19.

"Like people and businesses across our city, sports organisations have not been immune from the impacts of Covid-19. Many are suffering a loss of income as a result of reduced grants income, membership fees, and revenue from facility hire," Campbell Barry said.

"Without support, groups would likely have to increase the cost of participation or reduce the activities on offer. Sport and recreation is important to many people in Lower Hutt, and Council is keen to ensure sport and recreational opportunities are accessible to all."

The package of relief measures announced today includes:

  • Two months lease relief for organisations with facilities on Council reserve land
  • Grants of up to $500 to sport and recreation groups via the existing Community Resilience Fund
  • Provide expert advice and support to groups to help them through this challenging time

Councillor Naomi Shaw says that the package of measures will make a meaningful difference to sport and recreation groups across Lower Hutt.

"As a former competitive sportsperson and someone heavily involved in community sports, I know the value that sport brings to our city. Sport has the power to bring us together, and has huge benefits for the people that play - both in terms of physical and mental wellbeing," Cr Shaw said.

"With Council support we can ensure our sport and recreation clubs and organisations are able to get through this difficult period, and ensure people across our city are able to participate in an activity of their choice."

The fund will open on 2 June 2020. Information will be posted on the Hutt City Council website.

