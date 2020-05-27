Update - Serious Crash, Tinwald - Canterbury
Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 7:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash that
occurred on Maronan Road in Tinwald, Ashburton earlier
today.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around
6.10pm.
The road remains closed and diversions are in
place.
