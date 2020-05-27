Name Release, Body Recovered At Cape Farewell
Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man whose body was
found at Cape Farewell on 24 May.
He was 52-year-old
Brett Allan Fleming from Nelson.
Police extend their
sympathies to his family during this difficult
time.
The death has been referred to the
Coroner.
