Collision Involving Train And Pedestrian, Tawa - Wellington
Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a collision between
a train and a person at a level crossing near the
intersection of Hinau Street and McClellan Street in
Tawa.
Police were advised at 12.55pm.
There are
currently cordons in place.
Updates will be provided when
available.
