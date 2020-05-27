Seated, Separated And Single Server - Reminder

With Level 2 requirements continuing, Marlborough food and alcohol businesses need to be aware that any breaches can have consequences.

Marlborough District Council team leader for food safety and alcohol licensing Karen Winter says businesses are welcome to ring her team for advice and guidance.

“Council doesn’t have responsibility for enforcing the COVID-19 requirements but we’ve been staying in close contact with food businesses to help them meet the Government’s guidelines.”

The key requirements for food and alcohol outlets are three S words: Seated, Separated and Single Server.

Karen says while most businesses are complying, she’s been made aware of at least a couple of alcohol outlets where bar service has continued since reopening under Level 2.

“That’s not something for the Council to enforce and our approach if alerted to such a breach would be educative. However, if breaches continued, that’s the sort of issue that would bring into question someone’s suitability to retain their alcohol license.”

Under the Seated requirements, guests at any bar, café or restaurant need to be seated. Service must be by one person. This precludes counter or self-help buffet service.

Contact tracing, either by people signing in or using the COVID-19 tracing app, is required for food and alcohol premises.

Karen says retail outlets are not required to have contact tracing but can do this if they wish.

· If you need advice on Level 2 requirements for your food or alcohol business, ring Marlborough District Council on 520 7400 and ask for the Environmental Health Team. Or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

· Go to https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-2/#workplaces-and-businesses for the latest Government COVID-19 guidance.

© Scoop Media

