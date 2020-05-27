Firearms Incident, Levin

Levin CIB are appealing for information following a second firearm incident in a week in Levin.

Around 7:30pm yesterday Police received a report that a firearm had been discharged at two addresses in Goldsmith Crescent, Levin.

Police conducted enquiries and determined that property at both addresses had been damaged but there were no reports of injuries.

Police are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time.

“While we understand incidents such as this can will cause concerns in the community we are absolutely committed to holding those responsible to account but we can't do it alone, so please if you have seen anything contact Police," says Detective Sergeant Darcy Parke.

"Police are investigating this incident and there will be a visible Police presence in the area.

If you see something suspicious or feel unsafe, call us immediately on 111.”

Anyone who has any information about the above incident should call Manawatu Police on 105, or if you wish to provide information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Sergeant Darcy Parke

© Scoop Media

