Small Business Grant Fund Applications Open In June

Carterton’s Small Business Grant Fund will be open for applications next month.

The Carterton Small Business Grant Fund was designed to help our small local businesses recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

From 1 June, small-sized, locally owned and operated businesses in Carterton will be able submit an application to the fund, giving them the opportunity to tell their story of how COVID-19 has affected them and how the grant will help keep their business going.

The fund was generously set up by Carterton District Council’s Chief Executive Jane Davis, who decided to give up 10% of her salary for the next year towards the fund.

Davis said the decision to forgo part of her salary and make it available for small businesses was one that in the current circumstances was important for her to make, to show her support for the Carterton community in a personal way.

The move has been praised by Mayor Greg Lang, who encourages business owners to not be shy about applying for a grant.

“It’s great to see so many of our local businesses back up and running again in Level 2, but we know the effects of several weeks without generating any income has hit them hard,” said Mayor Greg Lang.

Lang said the fund administered by the council would be opened up to allow additional funding contributions.

“Carterton residents have been doing a fantastic job of supporting local. We also know there are other organisations and community groups out there who want to contribute in other ways, so we are opening up the grant fund up to allow them to contribute.”

Application forms can be found at https://cdc.govt.nz/your-district/community/community-funding/ Application forms and enquiries about contributing to the fund can be emailed to carolyn@cdc.govt.nz

