Plan Ahead For Northern Motorway Lane Closures Next Week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be overnight maintenance work on the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale next week, starting Tuesday, 2 June.

The closures will be from approximately 10pm until 5am with on-ramps closed from approximately 9pm, says Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

The northbound lanes will be closed overnight on Tuesday 2 June, Thursday 4 June and Sunday 7 June. The BP service centre, surrounding shops and the Oteha Valley Road on ramp will also be closed. The signposted detour route will be via Dairy Flat Highway.

The southbound lanes will be closed overnight on Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June and Sunday 7 June. The southbound on-ramp at Silverdale will also be closed. The signposted detour route will be via East Coast Bays Road.

Maintenance tasks include the installation of a new gantry, CCTV camera and guardrail just before the northbound service centre. The work is weather dependent and may be re-scheduled at short notice.

This work is an important part of ongoing maintenance to ensure the motorway is in a good and safe condition for all road users.

“Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public,” says Andrea Williamson.

The team will maintain physical distancing and use additional protective clothing in line with strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

