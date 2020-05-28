Changes To Waikato’s COVID-19 Community Testing

As we move through the COVID-19 alert levels, our community is starting to return back to normal operations. This includes our GP practices and community health facilities. This resumption of full service means the Waikato District Health Board will be withdrawing from offering the Community Based Assessment centres (CBACs).
Testing and assessment for COVID-19 and other respiratory or flu like illnesses will be performed by your local GP practice and community A&E facilities such as Anglesea clinic.
Over 21,000 people have been assessed at our CBACs across the Waikato with more than 80 per cent tested for COVID-19.
It is important people continue to get assessed if they are feeling unwell by calling their local GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
Claudelands Hamilton Community Base Assessment Centre (CBAC) will be closed on Monday 1 June, and will operate six days per week under new hours from Tuesday 2 June from 8am to noon. No service will be available on Sundays.
CBACs to close
· Te Kuiti Hospital CBAC closes from 28 May.
· Te Aroha CBAC site closes from 1 June.
· Tokoroa Hospital CBAC closes from 1 June.
For the latest CBAC and mobile CBAC information visit: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac