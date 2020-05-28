Serious Crash, Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Mount Maunganui.
Police were notified of the crash
involving a truck and cyclist at 4:06pm.
Initial
indications suggest one person is seriously
injured.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
