Name Release: Fatal Collision, Tawa
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died
following a train collision in Tawa yesterday.
She was
68-year-old Rosaleen Davin of Tawa.
Police extend
their sympathies to her family.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the collision are
ongoing.
