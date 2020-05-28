Serious Crash, Johnsonville - Wellington
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 6:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
single-vehicle crash near Johnsonville.
Police were
notified of the crash, northbound on the
Johnsonville-Porirua motorway, about 5:45pm.
One
person has been taken to hospital in a serious
condition.
Diversions are in place and the Serious
Crash Unit is in
attendance.
