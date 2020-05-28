Road Closed, Wellington
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Victoria Street in central Wellington is closed due to a
burst sewerage pipe.
The public is asked to avoid the
area.
Anyone seeking to visit Wellington Central
Police Station is instead urged call 105, or in an
emergency,
111.
