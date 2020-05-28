Update: Serious Crash, Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 9:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a cyclist has died following the
earlier collision at the intersection of Totara Street and
Maui Street in Mt Maunganui.
Police were notified of
the collision between a truck and the cyclist at
4.06pm.
The road remains closed while Police carry out
a scene
examination.
