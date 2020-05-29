Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Collision
Friday, 29 May 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tauranga Police would like to speak to anyone who
witnessed the collision between a truck and a cyclist in Mt
Maunganui today.
The cyclist died following the
collision which occurred near the intersection of Totara
Street and Maui Street at about 4pm.
Anyone who can
assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number
200528/142.
