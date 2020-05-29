Enjoy Your Long Weekend But Stick To The Rules

As we head into Queen’s Birthday weekend and the limit on the number of people who can gather increases Police are encouraging everyone to enjoy the break but remember there are still restrictions in place at Alert Level 2.

“Kiwis have done an amazing job of following the rules over the last nine weeks but we can’t be complacent as we don’t want to lose all the gains we have made,” said Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger

“It is important we don’t let our guard down, COVID-19 is still here and we need to continue to comply with the restrictions in place.”

Over the holiday weekend Police will continue to be highly visible in communities and on the roads across the country.

“Our education and engagement approach when enforcing the Alert Level 2 restrictions will continue this weekend as we work to achieve voluntary compliance,” said Assistant Commissioner Schwalger.

When you are out and about this weekend keep a 2 meter distance from others and remember that gathering numbers are now capped at 100.

Visit the COVID-19 website for more information on what Level 2 means.

Since the introduction of Alert Level 2 restrictions on 14 May Police have only had to take enforcement action on 39 occasions with 38 warnings and 1 prosecution.

With Queen’s Birthday being the first long weekend with eased restrictions since the introduction of the alert level system many people will be hitting the road and going away.

“If you are heading out on the roads please remember the basics of road safety.

Wear your seatbelt, stay within the speed limit and drive to the conditions, put your phone away, always make sure you are sober and alert and share the driving if you can,” said Assistant Commissioner Schwalger.

© Scoop Media

