Two-vehicle Crash, Putaruru - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 30 May 2020, 7:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State
Highway 1 at Putaruru.
The two-vehicle collision
occurred shortly after 10pm.
Early indications suggest
moderate injuries to some of the vehicles' six
occupants.
Diversions are in place at Whites Road and
Webster
Road.
