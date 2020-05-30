MG Hits The Road To Find New Zealand’s Local Lockdown Legends

MG is on the lookout to reward Kiwis who have shown exceptional kindness during the COVID-19 crisis. Commencing late May MG is offering 10 deserving New Zealanders the use of a new MG ZS for six months, to say thank you for looking after their respective communities.

For many people the lockdown has been difficult. Adapting to the impacts of COVID-19, Kiwis have rallied together to support one another (from a distance). In times of need, many New Zealanders step up to help and support each other and those around them. MG wants to say thank you to these ‘Local Legends’ and is on the lookout for those Kiwis who went above and beyond for their community.

MG Motor is calling for nominations; ten of whom will win an MG ZS for six months as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work.

"In adversity we see ordinary Kiwis stepping up to help their communities. Gifting them an MG ZS for six months is our way of saying thank-you on behalf of all of those who have been selfless. We want the public’s help to find and nominate those local legends”, says MG Motor Business Manager Anthony MacLean.

The MG ZS is MG’s surprisingly large, small SUV. With an impressive array of features such as a luxurious front grille, LED DRL headlights, rear view camera and parking sensors, 8” colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ functionality plus so much more, priced from $22,990+ORC the MG ZS combines practicality with style.

Since re-launching in New Zealand in early 2019, MG has gone from strength to strength with a national network of nine dealerships; bringing the affordable, stylish, and fun MG range to the wider country.

Stories of kindness from the lockdown front are already being received from around the country. Gaylene Klaassen from Hamilton has nominated Allison Edwards, a volunteer field worker for Te Aroha Springs Community Trust. "She is over 65 and should have been at home staying safe instead has been running errands, shopping, picking up prescriptions for the those in the community who can't leave their houses. She does this for no money as the trust is not operating during covid19. Her husband is a small business owner whose business is suffering. She goes over and beyond the call of duty and has health issues of her own but always puts others first."

To nominate someone, go to https://woobox.com/go3dg6

Nominations close June 2nd.

