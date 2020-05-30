Diesel Spill, West Coast Road, Kirwee - Canterbury
Saturday, 30 May 2020, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at West Coast Road,
Kirwee, where a diesel spill has been located on the
road.
Contractors have been called for clean-up, and
motorists should take another route if
possible.
Anyone travelling along West Coast Road is
urged to take extra
care.
