Serious Crash, SH2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato
Sunday, 31 May 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on
SH2 near Moresby Street, by the Karangahake Gorge.
Two
people are understood to have been seriously
injured.
Traffic management is in place while staff
work at the scene.
Motorists should expect delays and
avoid the area, if
possible.
