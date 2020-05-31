Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain. There may be implications from COVID-19 which could delay some projects. To keep our communities safe, please continue to respect social distancing practices.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway. With more cars on the road, please take care out there.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Minor delays Kahikatea Dr and Greenwood St

Minor delays can be expected at the corner of Kahikatea Dr and Greenwood St from Tuesday 2 June to Friday 5 June while a CCTV camera is installed.

Resurfacing of Te Rapa Rd / Te Kowhai Rd East / Church Rd roundabout

The resurfacing of this roundabout will be completed this week, with work scheduled, weather dependent, for the nights of Tuesday 2 June, Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June. Road closures and detours will be in place between 7pm and 6am on these days.

Rotokauri Transport Hub works on Tasman Rd

Tasman Rd, from Gilbek Place up to the new collector road, will be open from Tuesday 2 June. As part of the ongoing work for the transport hub, we are also improving the road at the northern end of Tasman Rd, between Te Kowhai Rd East and Chalmers Rd. This will include night works starting Tuesday 2 June, which will go for approximately three weeks.

Ongoing Works

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work

Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) until Monday 6 July, to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Arthur Porter Dr rejuvenation works

The road is open to through traffic use and there is only some final resurfacing and road marking to take place on a section of Ruffell Rd. The night of this resurfacing will take place on Wednesday 3 June, weather dependent, during which time stop/go traffic management will be in place. Thank you for your patience while we carried out this rejuvenation work.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue

The south-bound lane closure from Galloway St roundabout to Cambridge Rd roundabout on Cobham Dr remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

© Scoop Media

