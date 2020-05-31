One Person Dies Following Crash In Hoon Hay, Christchurch - Canterbury
Sunday, 31 May 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a collision involving a
vehicle and a cyclist yesterday at an intersection along
Hoon Hay Road in Christchurch around 1pm.
The person
was taken to hospital with moderate injuries but their
condition deteriorated and they subsequently
died.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the
circumstances of the
crash.
