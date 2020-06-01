Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thames/Coromandel: Update – Be Prepared And Delay Travel

Monday, 1 June 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

View our full update here.

SH25: Manaia Road, Coromandel - A large tree has fallen on the highway. Contractors are working on this and the road is now open to one lane with stop/go traffic management in place, along with various other sites across the State Highway network. Please be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road and drive slowly through work sites.

“If you’re planning on travelling from the Mercury Bay Area, we urge you check NZTA’s website first (see details below) as there is a high possibly the SH25 network will be closed at Prescott’s Garage, Hikuai shortly,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler. “There is a lot of water coming down and our streams are rising rapidly.

There has already been a considerable impact on our roads and with high tide (approximately 3pm) this afternoon, people need to be prepared for considerable delays and be prepared to stay until the last band of rain clears later this evening.”

The MetService warning is in place until 6pm tonight with high tide at 14:52pm (2m).

 

Tairua and Pauanui Refuse Transfer (RTS) Stations closed

Staff are unable to get to and return home safely from our Tairua and Pauanui RTS sites due to the conditions, therefore will be not be opening today. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. These are both 24/7 drop-off facility for pre-paid Council rubbish bags and recyclables if you are leaving this area before your collection day.

A reminder that today is a public holiday so Kerbside collections are one day later this week. Please don't put your bins and bags out until the morning of your collection day. See our website for details.

 

Stay informed

In weather events, it's always important important to stay informed. The more avenues of communication available to you, the better.

Here are some we recommend:

Check MetService for the latest weather forecasts on this weather system.

We'll also include updates on known local Council road closures. If you see a Council road that is impassable due to flooding or a debris, call us on 07 868 0200. If the issue is with a State Highway (eg, the Thames Coast Road, Kopu-Hikuai Road) please tell NZ Transport Agency on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can also provide traffic and travel information.

Check NZTA's website before you travel for the latest information about road closures or work underway. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Know your neighbours - phone each other, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

The Waikato Regional Council Floodroom Live has been activated – click here for up to date event details and river and rain fall levels.

We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

To report a power outage contact your provider, however to get further information on power outages see Powerco's webiste.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website.

