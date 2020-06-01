Recognition For New Zealand Police In Royal Honours

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, MNZM, and retired Detective Senior Sergeant David Harvey from Christchurch have both been recognised with Royal Honours announced today for their service to New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr Bush, who now leads the all of Government COVID 19 Operations Centre, becomes a Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) and Mr Harvey a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the honours are richly deserved as both have made significant contributions to shaping and leading policing at different levels within the organisation.

“Today is a special one for Mike and David, and their families, just as it is for the other recipients of Royal Honours.

On behalf of New Zealand Police, my congratulations to all those whose dedication, energy and service across so many fields of endeavour has led to this high level of recognition.”

Mike Bush spent 42 years in Police, including the last six as Commissioner, finishing in April. He says receiving the CNZM is “an absolute honour” and one he shares with Police.

“I’ve had many wonderful opportunities across my service.

It’s been a huge privilege to lead the organisation for the last six years and to be part of such an outstanding team of people who every day are doing their best to keep our communities safe.”

Mr Harvey retired at the rank of Detective Senior Sergeant in 2017 after 40 years service.

It’s been a short-lived retirement for Mr Harvey who has extensive investigative experience and skills working with crime victims and their families.

He’s been back in a part time role with Police assisting officers working in victim liaison roles following the 15 March 2019 terror attacks.

News of his award was “an immense surprise and a great honour”.

“I’ve been fortunate over the years to be part of some great investigative teams.

It’s essential to have victims at the centre of what we do, to have a clear investigative focus and a timely resolution.”

Mr Mike Bush, Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM), MNZM

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr Bush has had a career with the New Zealand Police since 1978, holding numerous roles in New Zealand and overseas, and was Commissioner of Police from 2014 until April 2020.

Mr Bush has spearheaded a new framework focused on high performance standards and worked to create a more respectful and inclusive culture, incorporating empathy and diversity into the core values of the Police.

He oversaw the launch of a strategy in 2015 supporting how Police work with ethnic communities and has driven work to improve female representation at all levels of Police.

He began working on the Prevention First operating model as Deputy Commissioner Operations from 2011 and continued this transformation as Commissioner.

Prevention First contributed to a 20 percent drop in crime between 2010 and 2014, while lifting New Zealander’s confidence in Police.

He has promoted strategies to address Māori overrepresentation in the justice system, including Police’s refreshed Māori strategy Te Huringa o Te Tai.

He has led the Police response to major natural disasters including the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, major fires in Canterbury and Nelson, and flooding in Edgecumbe.

He led the Police response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, the most extensive operation in New Zealand Police’s history.

Mr Bush has collaborated with other Chiefs of Police within the Pacific to share knowledge and taken the lead with Asian nations on joint trans-national crime investigations. He became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, New Year 2006.

Mr David Harvey, Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit, MNZM

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr David Harvey, formerly Detective Senior Sergeant, spent the majority of his 40-year career with the New Zealand Police leading serious crime investigations with the CIB.

He held leadership roles within the areas of Adult Sexual Assault, Metro Crime, Central City, Drug Squad, Fraud Squad, and Child Protection.

He has successfully investigated numerous high profile and sensitive public interest cases.

His investigations have included the murder of Olivia Hope and Ben Smart in 1996 and the shooting of staff at the Ashburton Work and Income office in 2014.

He was the New Zealand Police Liaison Officer following the 2002 Bali bombing.

He has been instrumental in victim advocacy and he has developed strong links with support agencies, such as Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social Development, to enhance investigations and support the recovery of victims.

He played a key role over several years in breaking down barriers and forming a constructive relationship between Police and the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective in Christchurch.

The resulting strong relationship has led to increased trust in the Police and a greater information flow and Court attendance from the Collective.

Mr Harvey has had a long-term commitment to developing trainee Detectives, mentoring staff through difficult investigations and issues.

