Firearms Incident, St Johns, Auckland
Monday, 1 June 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a firearms incident in St Johns,
Auckland.
As a result of the incident St Johns Road
between Dorchester Street and Ipswich Place is closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Further
information on the incident will be released as it becomes
available.
