"Homicide Investigation, Waihau Bay, Opotiki"
Monday, 1 June 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Bay of Plenty Police are investigating a homicide in
Waihau Bay, east of Opotiki after being called to an address
in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called
to the address at 1.30am and upon arrival located a man in
his 50s deceased.
A 56-year-old man was arrested at
the scene without incident and will be charged in relation
to the death.
A scene examination will continue at the
address
today.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more