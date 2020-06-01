Road Closure Due To Flooding On SH25A - Waikato
Monday, 1 June 2020, 12:00 pm
Police would like to advise that the Kopu-Hikuai Road
along the State Highway 25A will be closed due to flooding
and currently there are no diversion via the Tairua
area.
The flooding is expected to rise due to high
tides.
The road will be closed for some time, please
check the NZTA website for up to date information on road
closures.
Police ask that motorists avoid any
non-urgent travel and amend travel plans
accordingly.
