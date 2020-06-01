Crash, Main South Road, Templeton - Road Closed - Canterbury
Monday, 1 June 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at a serious crash in Templeton,
Christchurch which has closed the main road.
The
single vehicle crash happened around 2:30pm today, and one
person is in serious condition.
Main South Road is
closed between Dawsons Road and Kirk Road while emergency
services attend the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more