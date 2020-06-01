Traffic Light Malfunction Causing Gridlock, SH 3 Awakino Gorge - Central
Monday, 1 June 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists intending to travel State Highway 3 through the
Awakino Gorge are advised to delay travel or avoid the area
if possible.
Traffic signals are malfunctioning,
causing traffic backup.
Contractors have been
advised.
