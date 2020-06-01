Queenstown: Come To Me This Winter

A new campaign enticing Kiwis to Queenstown this winter kicked off this weekend.

The campaign will showcase the amazing activities that make Queenstown a winter favourite, using an inspirational new winter video, showing on prime time television placements and promoted across a range of online channels, from 31 May.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Ann Lockhart says the new campaign signals that Queenstown is open for business.

“After restrictions we are so looking forward to winter and the freedom, discovery and feeling of togetherness it brings. We’ve got the cure for Kiwis that have been missing beautiful wide open spaces, adventure, and a place to gather with friends and family.”

“The ski areas are fully prepared for safe operations as we move through Covid Alert Levels, and our businesses are ready to welcome visitors again—with 96% of respondents to a recent survey of intending to open for winter,”

“There’s never been a better time to visit.”

The video is a celebration of being back in the outdoors, exploring, discovering and spending time with friends – and a showcase of Queenstown’s unique ski offering, nestled in the Southern Alps, with all of the experiences that make the region so special.

The full funnel campaign seeks to generate awareness, position Queenstown and drive preference for a winter holiday, leveraging the winter season to stimulate immediate visitation in the short term.

The hero video is supported by further content and activity that will be used to target a range of market segments and promote some of the great offers Queenstown’s businesses have over winter. This includes featuring Queenstown on MoreFM nationally for three weeks, and on TVNZ’s Breakfast show from 8 June, with live crosses to showcase winter and a wide range of experiences available for the season.

Supporting the campaign activity will be a comprehensive media programme, in both traditional and social media channels, and a supporting domestic trade strategy.

The campaign targets New Zealanders aged 20+, in Auckland, Christchurch, Otago, Wellington and Southland, who are interested in a winter holiday.

The Southern Lakes ski areas are all set to open this season. Coronet Peak and Cardrona will open on 26 June, Treble Cone on 27 June and The Remarkables on the 4 July.

