Living Streets Aotearoa Walking Awards

Monday, 1 June 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

Living Streets Aotearoa is pleased to announce the finalists of the Living Streets Walking Awards. The WSP Golden Foot awards will be presented on June 9 7:30 at a formal video conference.

The bi-annual awards this year have 16 finalists and during the ceremony we will talk to each of them and announce the 6 winners of the WSP Golden Foot ceramic award made by ceramic artist Brendon Adams.

ProjectCategoryDescription.
Andrews Ave Hutt CityEvent

Massey student’s Urban Camouflage, a Social Intervention through Design course have been working out of a pop-up space called The Living Lab for the last three weeks. Andrews Avenue located in the south end of the central city is currently a blank canvas- their task was to use an urban camouflage approach to make it more people friendly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCghaipbTNo&feature=youtu.be

AT Walk ChallengeEventThe Auckland Walk Challenge is a month-long, fun, team walking Challenge run by Auckland Transport’s Sustainable Mobility team. Through tailored communications, incentives, prompts, nudges, social norming and other behaviour change techniques, this annual Challenge aims to encourage mode-shift whereby participants adopt longer-term changes by choosing to replace car-trips with walking.
Be Counted at PN City He Ara Kotahi BridgeWalking and Public transport initiative.The CITX-3D is patented camera with the capacity to count and classify pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles in the busiest of urban areas. In December 2019 Palmerston North was the first New Zealand Council to install a combined pedestrian and bike counter and display on He Ara Kotahi Bridge.
Bear Hunt during LockdownEventNZ Bear Hunt started as a little idea, turned into a nationwide movement, remaining local and community-oriented. The concept is to put teddy bears or toys in a window facing the street and to pin your bear to an on-line map. Walkers explore their neighbourhood, tracking down households taking part.
Brightwater ConsultationSchool projectsBrightwater in Tasman is a peri-urban town of some 1,500 residents and is surrounded by rural landscape and horticulture. The challenge with this project was to successfully consult, connect and engage with this community. We needed a way in to the heart of this community, to understand it and activate robust discussion
Chris Teo-SherrellWalking ChampionThe combined attack on footpaths of unregulated e-scooters and a proposed rule change to allow cyclists, e-bikes and e-scooters everywhere galvanised Chris to lead a coalition of fourteen organisations to show the detriment to vulnerable walkers to officials, Ministers and MPs, media and the public, raising public awareness.
Diabetes New Zealand Fitbit MoveMeant challengeEventThe Diabetes New Zealand Fitbit MoveMeant challenge was designed to raise awareness of the importance of exercise in the prevention and management of diabetes. Beginning in 2015 Fitbit and Diabetes New Zealand collaborated to create an event that is fun, engaging, challenging, rewarding and for some life changing.
GFWA SPA The Tāmaki LoopWalking and Public transport initiative.The Tāmaki Loop is an innovative placemaking proposition that underpins the Tāmaki Precinct Masterplan – a long-term vision for regeneration in Tāmaki. The concept would see multiple destinations across the Tāmaki area (including schools, parks, treasured mana whenua sites, etc) all interwoven through a new, safe and attractive walking route.
He Ara Kotahi Bridge and Pathway PN CityWalking and Public transport initiative.

Palmerston North City Council in partnership with local Iwi Rangitāne, Massey University, NZ Defence Force, New Zealand Transport Agency and other key stakeholders created an iconic sustainable transport network, which is an exemplar to the rest of New Zealand.

He Ara Kotahi consist of approximately 14 kms of pathways, 5 bridges (including the new iconic He Ara Kotahi bridge, 194m long) and 145m of board walk at a cost of approximately $16.8 million dollars.

The bridge and pathway truly ‘brings the people together’ providing a safe, direct and beautiful walking and cycling connection from the city side to Massey University Campus (18,000 students & staff) and Linton Army camp (2,100 staff). Since the bridge and pathway opened in June 2019 it has had almost 500,000 user groups across it, with an average daily usage of between 1500-2000 users.

High Street Trial Ak Design officeFacilities or place-makingAs part of the overarching Access for Everyone project, the High Street Trial aimed to allocate more space to pedestrians and other users, by replacing on-street parking with temporary kerb/footpath extensions, to effectively double the width of this street’s narrow footpaths
Here Comes the Sun Pt Chev Play StreetSchool projectsHere comes the sun” was a community lead Play Street event held on Te Rā Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland on 1 November 2019. A Play Street creates play spaces by temporarily closing streets so the space can be used by the community for play activities and interaction
Innovating Streets for People FundingWalking and Public transport initiative.The Innovating Streets for People pilot fund is designed to help councils create more people-friendly spaces in our towns and cities. Tactical urbanism can be used to make quick progress by testing and piloting projects to demonstrate value to the community. 90% funding assistance rate and capability building support are available.
Mark Weatherall,Walking ChampionMark has been CEO of Te Araroa Trust for two years. He is an excellent advocate for the trail, a clear communicator with walkers and stakeholders and is highly safety-conscious. His live FB chats, preparation of financial reports and pleasant manner mean he has achieved a huge amount.
Roger Boulter Book: Planning for Walking and Cycling in New ZealandResearch

Roger is an international authority on planning for walking and cycling. He has led national

strategy development in New Zealand and previously in the UK. He has collated New Zealand history in considerable detail and breadth. The book is current; including the Accessible Streets rules package and Innovating Streets Fund.

Transportation Group Christchurch Open Play StreetEventThe Open Play Street event was held on Colombo Street in the heart of Christchurch’s central city to showcase a form of tactical urbanism and to promote placemaking, play and active transport. The event was supported by a range of groups who created play zones and activities for the community.
Wahine WalkingEventSuffrage Day is a celebration of women’s right to VOTE. Despite this right, women have lower socio-economic status, especially non-Pakeha and non-binary people. Women walk more yet fear more for their safety. This inclusive free event showcased the often unknown history of women in the capital with an after-work walk.

