BurgerFuel Joins Forces With Al Brown & Co To Create A Burger With Some New York Deli Flavour

During lockdown and as we’ve moved through Alert Level 3 to 2, BurgerFuel has been teasing customers to #stayhomeforit, in order to get their hands on a delicious new mystery burger. With new details revealed each week, they are going for the full reveal two weeks out from in-store launch.

BurgerFuel has a long history of experimenting with classic cuisine in their limited-time-offer burger creations. For 25 years, they have been putting their own twists on familiar flavour combinations and consistently offer Kiwi burger lovers unique, gourmet experiences, all within the comfort of a BurgerFuel burger.

Their upcoming burger release is no different, however this time around, in a first for the New Zealand owned company, they’ve collaborated with a renowned and like- minded Kiwi brand, with Al Brown, the award-winning chef at the helm.

Mustang Deli, a BurgerFuel and Al Brown & Co. exclusive burger concept, sees the two brands take inspiration from the Reuben sandwich, an original New York delicatessen counter item and a menu staple at Auckland restaurant, The Fed.

The burger boasts a double hit of beef, with BurgerFuel’s 100% pure grass fed NZ beef and a generous cut of Al Brown & Co. corned beef. Complemented by punchy Old Yella Habanero Mustard, sliced sandwich pickles, melted cheddar, and the distinctive taste of tangy kimchi, it’s all put together between a fluffy, lightly toasted pretzel bun.

This is a burger designed to appeal to not just foodies, but the masses, and will be available to order online in all stores nationwide from Tuesday 2nd June, while stocks last.

Basic burger Information:

Burger name: Mustang Deli

Ingredients: 100% pure grass fed NZ beef, Old Yella Habanero Mustard, Al Brown & Co. corned beef, tangy kimchi, melted cheddar, sliced sandwich pickles and a pretzel bun.

Available: From Tuesday 2nd June, while stocks last.

© Scoop Media

