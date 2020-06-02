Tauwhareparae Road Closed Due To Slip
Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Tauwhareparae Road is closed at the 20km mark due to a
slip. Contractors are working to clear the debris from the
road.
The road is expected to be reopened by
10am.
Tiniroto Road remains closed at the 35km mark
and contractors expected to have the road reopened by
10am.
Further updates can be found at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more