Homicide Investigation Launched After Shooting In St Johns

Auckland City Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was located deceased in Parkfield Terrace in Grafton on 1 June.

A team of investigators are working to piece together the circumstances of this man's death.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says enquiries to-date indicate the deceased was in a dark coloured Mazda vehicle with three others in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It appears they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Road, where an altercation occurred.

During this altercation a number of shots were discharged."

Later, the Mazda carrying the deceased stopped on Parkfield Terrace and the driver has contacted emergency services.

Despite efforts to provide assistance, the man has died.

Police have been speaking with occupants of the Mazda and they are assisting us with our enquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the Mazda in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday morning,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

The enquiry team have begun examining a large amount of CCTV footage as part of the enquiry.

A post-mortem examination is taking place today and formal identification processes are yet to be completed.

Police are unable to comment around the deceased man's identity until that is complete.

Detective Inspector Schmid says enquiries to date indicate this incident involved people known to each other.

"While this may have been concerning for residents in these areas, Police are working hard to hold those involved to account.

"Police believe there will be people in the community who will have information which would assist the investigation and we urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

