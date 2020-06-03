Queenstowners Hit The Trails During Covid-19 Lockdown

Queenstown’s trails experienced a surge in users during lockdown, with Queenstown Trails Trust reporting more than 160,000 walkers and cyclists on its network during Alert Level 4 – and some trail sections up 250% on regular usage.

Queenstown Trails Trust CEO Mark ‘Willy’ Williams says it was hugely rewarding to see people out in their ‘bubbles’ enjoying the area’s network of cycling and walking trails during what was a difficult time for many.

“We’re delighted that our trails provided the ‘essential service’ of fresh air and exercise, contributing to the health and wellbeing of Queenstowners during lockdown. And we’ve seen a huge number of new users discovering our incredible trail network for the first time.”

Particularly popular were the Twin Rivers trail with 64,746 users (up 165%), the Kelvin Peninsula trail with 10,628 users (up 39%) and the Jack’s Point trail with 4,061 users (120%).

Mr Williams says the Trust has repositioned its annual appeal, underway now, to reflect the pandemic. “We know that people are doing it tough out there but we also know people want to support the development of new tracks and trails. So we’re offering families the opportunity to become a friend of the Queenstown Trails Trust for just $5 this year.”

Mr Williams says while many of the Trusts long-term supporters will continue to contribute to the Trust with larger donations, the lower entry fee will enable first time supporters to get involved.

“As Queenstown braces for life post pandemic, we’re working hard to plan and build new trails, which will provide locals new places to ride and also attract visitors giving our economy a boost. The funds raised during this appeal will be an important part of this.”

Local Karen Hanson says the trails provided a welcome respite for her and her young family during lockdown.

“The trails offered us this incredible opportunity to get out into nature and enjoy epic alpine scenery, while still following the Alert Level 4 rules and staying close to home. We realised just how lucky we are to have this ever increasing network of trails here and we’re delighted to be getting on board as a first time supporter of the Trust.”

The first 500 Friends to sign up will get a thank you gift pack, including a 2020 keyring with Friend of the Trust ID tag and bike sticker. New Friends will also receive the Queenstown Trails Trust bi-monthly newsletter meaning members will be first to hear the latest trail news.

Since 2018 the Trust has been working on a $15million expansion plan to grow the existing network, plus the development of new trails around the Coronet Peak area and beyond. Mr Williams said ‘’Life after Covid-19 will bring huge challenges to Queenstown, but for the Trust, it brings huge possibilities for trail development and investment from national government, jobs and an economic boost for the region’’.

Information about the fundraising appeal and how to donate can be found at – www.queenstowntrail.co.nz/get-involved/covid-19-recovery-appeal/

© Scoop Media

