Charges Filed In Police Custody Death

Police have today filed charges of manslaughter against three Police officers in the New Plymouth District Court.

The charges relate to the death of a 55-year-old man who died while in custody at the Hawera Police Station in the early hours of 1 June 2019.

The charges allege that the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care to the victim and that this negligence was a causal factor in his death.

The decision to file charges was made after a thorough investigation and consideration of legal advice from the New Plymouth Crown Solicitor and a Queen’s Counsel.

The victim’s family has been advised of the Police decision to lay charges.

All three officers have been stood down from their duties and an employment process will follow in due course.

All three have been granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail to appear again on 26 June at the New Plymouth High Court.

As the matter is before the courts, Police cannot provide any further details or comments about the case.

© Scoop Media

