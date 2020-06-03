Tinwald Fatal Collision: Witnesses Sought

Ashburton Police investigating the recent fatal crash on Maronan Road are seeking witnesses.

Geoffrey Stoddart, 69, died following the collision involving a Ford tractor and Nissan Navara ute on Tuesday 26 May 2020.

Initial indications are that the tractor was travelling east on Maronan Road at about 6pm when the ute crashed into it from behind and veered into a row of trees.

Mr Stoddart, who had been driving the ute, died at the scene.

We are seeking witnesses to the collision and events leading up to it.

We would hear from anyone who saw a yellow Ford tractor with an auger bucket on the front and concrete counter weight on the back in the vicinity of Frasers Road, Lills Road and Maronan Road between 5.30 and 6.10pm on the day of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashburton Police via 105 and quote file no 200527/4538.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

--- Sergeant Gordon Narbey, Ashburton Police

© Scoop Media

