Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Omāroro Reservoir Gets $68 Million Funding Green-light

Thursday, 4 June 2020, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Mayor Andy Foster and City Councillors have today unanimously approved the funding of the massive Omāroro water reservoir to serve central Wellington, the regional hospital and the Newtown area.

Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee debated the proposal today in light of changes in project scope and increases in estimated costs over more than a decade. The reservoir and associated infrastructure is now expected to cost $68 million. Construction is due to start in August this year.

Mayor Foster says the cost to the Council of the project has risen for a number of reasons. “The scope has grown. This is now wholly a City Council project rather than one shared with the District Health Board, and the reservoir itself is bigger, will be fully undergrounded, and has had to be redesigned to take into account ever-tougher quake-resilience requirements.”

In the meeting Mayor Foster called on the Government to “come to the party” with a significant contribution for the reservoir from its post-pandemic ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure fund.

Omāroro will be a huge 35 million-litre reservoir to be built on a hillside above Prince of Wales Park, Mt Cook, on Town Belt land. The concrete tank will be built below ground-level and then buried, once completed, to preserve the landscape.

Today’s resolution to approve the funding was moved by Councillor Sean Rush, the Council’s Infrastructure portfolio leader, and seconded by Councillor Iona Pannett.

Cr Rush said Omāroro is a critical infrastructure project – designed to ensure the central city and surrounding inner city suburbs have a water supply especially after a major earthquake. He noted that a break in a main bringing water to the city from the Hutt Valley in 2017 left the city only hours away from being completely without water supply.

“While pipes and reservoirs are generally buried and out of sight, in New Zealand we are beginning to understand the implications of not paying attention to this kind of infrastructure. There are many examples in New Zealand and around the world where failure to invest in pipes and reservoirs has caused social, reputational, environmental and economic damage.

“Most importantly, without the reservoir the city’s growth will be constrained.”

The committee agreed that the Council’s ‘three waters’ Annual Plan capex budget be maintained at current levels by delaying the proposed replacement of the Moe-i-te-Rā - Bell Road reservoir a short distance away from Omāroro.

Tonia Haskell, acting Chief Executive of Wellington Water, says: “Today’s committee decision represents the culmination of a lot of hard work by many people within Wellington Water and the Council, and among our team of engineering consultants.

“The project to design and install pipework to connect the reservoir to the existing network has gone well, and we’re now looking forward to getting under way on this critical part of the city’s water infrastructure.

“We’ll be in a position to announce shortly who the successful tenderer to build the reservoir is, and one of their first jobs will be to establish links with the community to ensure they’re kept informed about the work programme.”

Mayor Foster adds that an important project issue relates to the need to truck hundreds of thousands of cubic metres of rock and spoil away from the reservoir site as the big hole is dug in the hillside to accommodate the reservoir.

“Councillors have already indicated they know of a couple of playing fields around the city that need new fill to end waterlogging in winter – however we’d be interested to hear from land owners or developers who are needing large amounts of fill because it’ll mean we can save money by avoiding tip fees.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Using The Word “Fascist”

“Fascist” is one of those labels with the ability to capsize any debate. Call your opponents “fascists” – or “agitators” or “terrorists” or “scum” and you’ve taken the option of mutual respect and compromise off the table. Interesting then to see the ( paywalled) Washington Post seriously debating with itself yesterday over whether… Hmm, is it now finally time to bring out the f-word in connection with the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and with his enablers in the Republican Party..? More>>

 


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 