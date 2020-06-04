JMI Wealth Proudly Supports Auckland City Mission
JMI Wealth’s parent company Investment Services Group (ISG), has donated $25,000 to the Auckland City Mission.
Auckland City Mission are about to celebrate their 100th birthday and have never closed their doors, even for a single day, over that time.
CEO/Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly says that “The demand for our services has sadly exploded since COVID-19 and we are seeing many people now who would historically have never considered seeking assistance”.
A new Auckland City Mission building is to be completed next year. As well as providing permanent housing for over 80 homeless people it will also contain a medical centre (free), pharmacy, kitchens, women’s refuge and other community services.
JMI Wealth Director Andrew Kelleher says “We were acutely aware of those in desperate need as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the critical services Auckland City Mission provide, we wanted to do as much as we can to support them. They need our assistance now more than ever“.