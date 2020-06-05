Crash, SH3, Otorohanga - Waikato
Friday, 5 June 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash on SH3, Otorohanga,
where a truck's trailer has rolled.
The crash was
reported about 6.05am.
There have been no reports of
any injuries.
The road is expected to remain closed
until the vehicle can be moved, which may take some
time.
Diversions are in place, and motorists should
avoid the area if
possible.
