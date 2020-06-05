New Wetland And Improved Pipe System To Reduce Flooding In Porirua

Work to increase the resilience and capacity of the stormwater network and create a new wetland to improve drainage and the quality of stormwater running into Porirua Harbour is under way in Porirua.

"This first phase of work will improve the pipe system that carries stormwater to the sea and will reduce surface flooding in Elsdon Park between Mana College and the harbour," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"This project is part of our long-term strategy to improve Porirua’s stormwater, wastewater and drinking water pipes."

"This phase of the project will tie into planned work in the adjacent Takapūwāhia network and is part of a two-year, $13.5 million project that will see a new high capacity stormwater bypass main, upgrades to stormwater infrastructure at Porirua School, and a flood barrier to provide stormwater mitigation to residential properties on Ngāti Toa St. The last phase of the project will be the creation of the new wetland to capture excess water and filter stormwater before it runs into the harbour," she says.

A history of flooding in Mana College, Elsdon Park and the local roading network was the catalyst for improving the stormwater facilities in this area, says Wellington Water spokesperson Alex van Paassen.

"Design options were investigated, and a wetlands solution identified as a key solution. The connecting pipework will be installed first, in preparation for developing the wetland," he says.

"The nature of the project is somewhat unique in that it affects a public park, sports ground, a major arterial roadway (Titahi Bay Rd), high-use commercial and retail areas and waterfront reserves. That complexity means that we will also need to remove a few non-native trees along Titahi Bay Road although we will keep this to a minimum.

"While this will be staged, the complexities mean there will be some disruption, particularly for motorists using Titahi Bay Rd, and it will be highly visible."

The first phase of this project will take approximately six months, with construction occurring from Monday to Saturday between 7am and 7pm and heavy vehicle movements will be restricted to between 9am and 6pm.

