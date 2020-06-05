Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Long-awaited Medallion Drive Link Project Starts

Friday, 5 June 2020, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Albany residents will soon have a safer crossing and improved travel times as construction of the Medallion Drive link road started this week.

The new $10 million link road will relieve congestion and improve safety in the area, which has recently seen hundreds of new houses built.

The Medallion Drive link will be two lanes and will include a new bridge, footpaths and bike riding facilities linking Fairview Avenue with Oteha Valley Road.

Traffic signals will be put in at Oteha Valley Road, along with a roundabout at Fairview Avenue.

This new link road will improve travel times for vehicles, pedestrians and people on bikes, plus provide a safer crossing on the busy Oteha Valley Road for local school children.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the start of construction – which will create approximately 30 jobs across the project.

“This project will help support population growth in the area as well as improving transport links and safety. The construction will also provide much-needed economic stimulus to Auckland as we build out of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Upper Harbour Local Board chair Margaret Miles says: “the link road is a project that the board have advocated for, for many years, knowing that the wider Albany area would continue to grow and attract commercial and residential development.”

She is supported by Albany ward councillors Wayne Walker and John Watson.

"The new link road will make it much safer to access Oteha Road from Fairview for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It also helps unlock the greenfield land on the northern side of Oteha for a much awaited comprehensive development that will enhance the area,” Councillor Walker says.

Construction is budgeted to cost approximately $10 million and will mean Auckland Transport (AT) and Auckland Council can deliver essential infrastructure to support the growth of approximately 4,600 households in the Fairview Heights and Albany Heights area.

The Medallion Drive link is a greenfield development and was on the planning books for more than a decade.

AT took over the project from the former North Shore City Council and in 2013, AT consulted on the area. Detailed design and property negotiations were settled late last year.

AT’s portfolio delivery director (projects), David Nelson, says the project has been a long time in production and will make real positive differences to safety and road network operation.

“Much of the construction of the link road will be behind the fence, but there will be impact to traffic once work begins on the new roundabout at Fairview Avenue and the intersection at Oteha Valley Road,” Mr Nelson says.

“Last month, ahead of construction starting, AT’s mana whenua partners Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Whanaunga led a karakia blessing for the Medallion Drive link project. It was a small gathering under Alert Level 2 restrictions, attended by members of the Upper Harbour Local Board and contractor Dempsey Wood.”

Find out more about Medallion Drive link at: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/albany-developments/medallion-drive-link/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Using The Word “Fascist”

“Fascist” is one of those labels with the ability to capsize any debate. Call your opponents “fascists” – or “agitators” or “terrorists” or “scum” and you’ve taken the option of mutual respect and compromise off the table. Interesting then to see the ( paywalled) Washington Post seriously debating with itself yesterday over whether… Hmm, is it now finally time to bring out the f-word in connection with the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and with his enablers in the Republican Party..? More>>

 


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 