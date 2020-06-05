Long-awaited Medallion Drive Link Project Starts

Albany residents will soon have a safer crossing and improved travel times as construction of the Medallion Drive link road started this week.

The new $10 million link road will relieve congestion and improve safety in the area, which has recently seen hundreds of new houses built.

The Medallion Drive link will be two lanes and will include a new bridge, footpaths and bike riding facilities linking Fairview Avenue with Oteha Valley Road.

Traffic signals will be put in at Oteha Valley Road, along with a roundabout at Fairview Avenue.

This new link road will improve travel times for vehicles, pedestrians and people on bikes, plus provide a safer crossing on the busy Oteha Valley Road for local school children.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the start of construction – which will create approximately 30 jobs across the project.

“This project will help support population growth in the area as well as improving transport links and safety. The construction will also provide much-needed economic stimulus to Auckland as we build out of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Upper Harbour Local Board chair Margaret Miles says: “the link road is a project that the board have advocated for, for many years, knowing that the wider Albany area would continue to grow and attract commercial and residential development.”

She is supported by Albany ward councillors Wayne Walker and John Watson.

"The new link road will make it much safer to access Oteha Road from Fairview for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It also helps unlock the greenfield land on the northern side of Oteha for a much awaited comprehensive development that will enhance the area,” Councillor Walker says.

Construction is budgeted to cost approximately $10 million and will mean Auckland Transport (AT) and Auckland Council can deliver essential infrastructure to support the growth of approximately 4,600 households in the Fairview Heights and Albany Heights area.

The Medallion Drive link is a greenfield development and was on the planning books for more than a decade.

AT took over the project from the former North Shore City Council and in 2013, AT consulted on the area. Detailed design and property negotiations were settled late last year.

AT’s portfolio delivery director (projects), David Nelson, says the project has been a long time in production and will make real positive differences to safety and road network operation.

“Much of the construction of the link road will be behind the fence, but there will be impact to traffic once work begins on the new roundabout at Fairview Avenue and the intersection at Oteha Valley Road,” Mr Nelson says.

“Last month, ahead of construction starting, AT’s mana whenua partners Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Whanaunga led a karakia blessing for the Medallion Drive link project. It was a small gathering under Alert Level 2 restrictions, attended by members of the Upper Harbour Local Board and contractor Dempsey Wood.”

Find out more about Medallion Drive link at: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/albany-developments/medallion-drive-link/

© Scoop Media

