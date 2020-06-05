Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pandemic Pathway To Police Career – Graduation Of 57 New Constables

Friday, 5 June 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Fifty-seven new cops completed their training at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) on Thursday 4 June, navigating an unusual pathway to their graduation.

Their 16-week course became 18 weeks, interrupted by COVID-19 alert level 4 and 3 restrictions that saw them deployed to their home districts and working in a variety of Police roles while managing online learning.

Constable Nina Barton went back to Bay of Plenty District, where she is now posted, and has been praised for her policing skills there.

After a crash on a state highway and during a careful examination of the wider scene, Nina located a loaded pump-action shotgun and cannabis hidden in long grass, and so prevented them from being picked up later by one of the people involved in the crash.

“That was an example of careful and dedicated work on the frontline,” says Senior Sergeant Rebecca Lockwood, Initial Training Programme Manager at the RNZPC.

“The recruits gained a lot of value from their postings during the level 4 and 3 restrictions, being able to put into practice some of what they had been learning.”

Nina’s iwi is Ngāti Porou and she says her interest in joining Police started when she was younger, seeing police officers helping people through difficult situations.

“I thought this is the career for me!”

Moving to Australia and having a family put that ambition on hold for a while, although Nina met other goals, such as representing Australia in the first Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“I dreamed of returning home to the whenua to pursue a Police career,” she says.

In 2017 she did just that and began her recruitment application that has seen her graduate after three years of hard work towards this new role.

“I’m doing this for my kids, my community and my country,” says Nina.

The wing is ethnically and culturally diverse, with 38 percent of the wing from ethnicities other than New Zealand European.

Some of the languages spoken by wing members are Italian, French, Hindi and Punjabi.

Constable Tevita Tuipulotu speaks fluent Tongan having spent about a decade living in Tonga as a child.

Before joining Police Tevita worked in the security industry and through that work found that he liked dealing with people needing help.

Now, as a police officer, he says he’s looking forward to working within the communities of Counties Manukau District.

Constable Hanzhen (also known as Keith) Chen was born in China and speaks mandarin.

Growing up in Auckland, he gained a law degree, was admitted to the bar and has worked in criminal defence law.

He has also been a volunteer fire fighter.

Hanzhen, who is posted to Waitematā District, says he has joined Police to help people who are in need of support.

Constable Petra Apperley has refocused her childhood aspiration of being a knight – and fortunately for Police she decided a blue uniform was a more comfortable fit than armour.

Petra enjoys getting to know a diverse range of people, which she has managed through voluntary work teaching English to refugees and new migrants.

She has also been a welcoming face at the front counter of Nelson Central Police Station.

Petra is delighted with her new career.

“What better way to serve and protect?” she asks.

“I have an absolute love of connecting with and understanding the experiences of others, so I can’t wait to get back into Tasman District and do my bit to keep the community safe.”

It wasn’t a knight in shining armour that inspired Constable Tayla Price to join police, but a “superhero” in a blue uniform.

“I’ve been very interested in joining Police ever since a community constable came to my primary school when I was 8 years old,” says Tayla.

“I saw the uniform and immediately thought she was a superhero.

I heard her stories about people in need and I thought, ‘I want to be like her one day’, so here I am, hoping to make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Tayla has some impressive moves worthy of a superhero.

She has a black belt in Taekwondo, and has represented New Zealand twice at junior world championships.

Tayla also coaches and mentors the younger generation, helping to grow the next Taekwondo champions.
Tayla is posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Although the usual graduation ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the new constables were attested – and graduated from their initial training course – at a special ceremony with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and the Police Minister the Hon Stuart Nash.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Pepper Ruston, Southern District
Award for second top student – Constable Samantha Battman, Central District
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Eruera Milner-Skudder, Central District
Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Shaun Hart, Counties Manukau District
Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Sasha Paterson, Counties Manukau District
Firearms Award – Constable Seth Brown, Counties Manukau District

Deployment information

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.

The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Northland – 1
Waitematā – 8
Auckland – 6
Counties Manukau – 15
Waikato – 1
Bay of Plenty – 5
Eastern – 3
Central – 4
Tasman – 3
Canterbury – 7
Southern – 4

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Using The Word “Fascist”

“Fascist” is one of those labels with the ability to capsize any debate. Call your opponents “fascists” – or “agitators” or “terrorists” or “scum” and you’ve taken the option of mutual respect and compromise off the table. Interesting then to see the ( paywalled) Washington Post seriously debating with itself yesterday over whether… Hmm, is it now finally time to bring out the f-word in connection with the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and with his enablers in the Republican Party..? More>>

 


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 