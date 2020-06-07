Woman Charged After Harbour Bridge Incident

A woman has been charged after a video was brought to Police's attention in which she was seen dancing on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Police were made aware of the video on Friday 5 June, and immediately carried out enquiries into the incident, which was found to have occurred some weeks ago.

The 36-year-old woman was identified and as a result has been charged for being a pedestrian on a motorway, which carries a $250 infringement.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb says the woman's actions were very dangerous.

"Stopping a vehicle on the motorway without good cause, not to mention exiting the vehicle, puts yourself at risk, and if a crash were to occur, you risk harming others as well.

"Our job is to ensure all road users are safe, and dangerous behaviour like this will be held to account wherever possible."

