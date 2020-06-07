Bridge Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Sunday, 7 June 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Old Waimakariri Bridge on Main North Road is closed
after a crash earlier this morning.
A vehicle crashed
through the bridge railings and into a creek at
5.45am.
Fortunately the driver of the vehicle, the
sole occupant, was reported to be uninjured.
The
bridge will need to remain closed until the barrier damage
can be inspected.
At this stage, ice on the bridge is
preventing contractors from undertaking their
inspection.
Motorists are asked to take alternative
routes.
