Protests Push Separatist Narrative
Protests in New Zealand last weekend at the killing in the United States of a black man by police show “a rising tide of resentment, principally from young Maori conditioned into believing they are victims of white supremacy”.
Such was the comment of former ACT MP Muriel Newman in her column on May 31 titled A Covid Farce. See https://www.nzcpr.com/a-covid-farce/#more-32292
While some were protesting about the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, perhaps most were protesting other causes, Newman wrote.
“There were vigils for victims of racial injustice, condemnations of institutional racism, protests against police violence, and opposition to the arming of police - the so-called ‘militarisation’ of the New Zealand police force”, she wrote.
Such issues fit the narrative of Maori separatists, whose agenda has inexplicably been embedded within the state sector and our educational institutions, she wrote.
“As a result, while every adverse statistic is now blamed on colonial oppression and institutional racism, the real reasons for Maori deprivation, namely poor education, single parenthood, and intergenerational welfare dependency, rarely ever get a mention,” Newman wrote.