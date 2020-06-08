SH1, Mangamuka, Far North - Northland
Monday, 8 June 2020, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police are in attendance at a crash on State
Highway 1, Mangamuka where a truck has rolled.
Police
were notified of the crash around 10.10am, which is just
north of Mangamuka.
No injuries are
reported.
The northbound lane is blocked and traffic
is being managed with one lane currently
open.
Motorists travelling through the area are
advised to expect
delays.
