NorthWest Shopping Centre Seeks Community Heroes

In acknowledgement of the current environment caused by the lockdown from Covid-19, NorthWest Shopping Centre located in Westgate Auckland, has devised a campaign to reward local everyday community heroes.

NorthWest Shopping Centre is in search of deserving local heroes. During the month of June, customers will have an opportunity to nominate anyone within the community who has been recognised for their service to the community. Through acts of kindness customers can nominate and thus share their personal experience of their hero’s contribution. The heroes will be carefully selected from all submissions received by NorthWest shopping Centre.

NorthWest Shopping Centre have supported its community continuously since it opened in 2015. Initiatives include free community events, community sponsorships and local school rewards. The Centre has become more than just a shopping centre, it has been considered a community hub embraced by many.

In keeping with its tradition of serving the community, NorthWest Shopping Centre is seeking to reward four local heroes. A local hero could be a parent that championed home-schooling, teachers, nurses, essential workers, local police, community volunteers - the list is endless. The four chosen heroes carefully selected by the centre will each receive a $500 NorthWest gift card.

Linh Luong NorthWest Centre Manager “this initiative is our small way of rewarding, appreciating and acknowledging the good work that many of our local unsung heroes have done for the community during the Covid-19 lockdown”

To nominate a deserving hero, customers simply shop in-centre to obtain a receipt. Nominations take place until 28 June 2020 via www.northwestshoppingcentre.co.nz. The customer whose hero is selected will also win themselves a $100 NorthWest gift card.

