Feedback Sought On Reserve Management Plan For Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country And Bridesdale

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking community feedback on the first Reserve Management Plan (RMP) for the recreation reserves in the Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country and Bridesdale (LHESCB) residential areas.

Input received will help to inform a draft RMP, allowing residents to shape how reserves in their neighbourhood are developed, and to determine which factors are enhanced within these community spaces.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Dr Thunes Cloete said a Reserve Management Plan in the area would help to provide a clear, coherent and consistent guide on the purposes of these reserves, working to direct QLDC in any future development undertaken.

"There's a strong desire in the community for enhanced social facilities on these reserves, and we've already received comments specific to protecting environmental factors and building on our district's enduring landscape," said Dr Cloete.

"Now, it's time for local residents and community members to have their say and to help shape these reserves for their own enjoyment and that of future generations."

Reserves included in the RMP for LHESCB include:

· Nerin Square - Lake Hayes Estate

· McBride Park - Lake Hayes Estate

· Widgeon Place - Lake Hayes Estate

· Richmond Park - Shotover Country

· Shotover Wetlands - Shotover Country

· Walnut Grove Reserve - Lake Hayes Estate

Members of the community are invited to attend two drop-in sessions on the topic, with the following events open the public:

· Wednesday 17 June at The Hayes Café – 11.00am to 1.00pm.

· Saturday 20 June at The Hayes Café – 11.00am to 1.00pm.

Once feedback has been received and collated, QLDC's Parks & Reserves team will prepare a draft Reserve Management Plan, before notifying it and making the document publicly available for formal submissions.

To provide input into the draft RMP for LHESCB, head to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, or share your thoughts in writing to Queenstown Lakes District Council, Private Bag 50072, Queenstown, 9348.

Submissions close on Sunday 5 July at 5.00pm.

Please note that 516 Ladies Mile is not included in this Omnibus RMP. This land is subject to the Ladies Mile Master Planning which is underway.

