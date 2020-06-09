Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposal For Temporary Wellington Bike Lanes Withdrawn

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A paper proposing temporary bike lanes and other street changes to encourage social distancing around Wellington has been withdrawn from Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee agenda today.

The proposals were designed to provide people in Wellington safer transport choices to move around the city during the COVID-19 response. They aligned well with city and regional goals – including the plan to move more people with fewer vehicles, make healthy transport choices an option for more people, and reduce emissions that cause climate change.

The Council has also called a halt to proposed temporary changes on Featherston, Hunter and Victoria streets.

Mayor Andy Foster says the withdrawal follows the country’s move to pandemic alert level 1 overnight, which has removed the need for social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19, and should see capacity on public transport return to normal. The paper was scheduled to be discussed at the SPC meeting this Thursday 11 June.

“With the Government announcement that New Zealand is now at level 1, the basis on which the applications were submitted was no longer relevant. While disappointing, we have to acknowledge these are fluid times which means our decision making needs to be agile,” said Mayor Foster.

“While it is disappointing to not proceed with these projects under the Covid-19 response package, some of the proposed changes can still be progressed under either Let’s Get Wellington Moving, or through our cycleways programme,” added Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

“All proposals received more than 50% community support, and extra time will allow us to work with communities to consider how at least some of these proposals can best be progressed.”

“We are working at pace on improvements for walking, cycling and public transport within the central city as well as safer speed limits which will be considered on Thursday,” concluded Mayor Foster.

The Council proposed the bike lanes and other street changes after urging from some people and groups in the community and support from a number of councillors during lockdown.

The proposed projects were:

  • a footpath extension in Stout Street (east/MBIE side) from Bunny Street to Lambton Quay to provide more space for people heading to and from the Railway Station
  • a 1.2km uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Road between Willis Street and Ohiro Road
  • a 3km shared path on the Miramar Peninsula between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay (one-way only for traffic (Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay) with the lane next to the sea for use by people on foot and bikes)
  • bike lanes on both sides of Onepu Road between Leonie Gill Pathway and Rongotai Road
  • a 1.6km two-way bike lane on the seaward side of Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets

Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

 

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 